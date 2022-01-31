MONDAY COVID UPDATE: Big Drop in Daily Case Numbers
Courtesy state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus cases are plummeting locally and across Ohio.
Stark County had 95 new cases reported on Monday, the lowest figure in nearly three months.
And Ohio had 4160 new cases, the fewest since late November.
Current hospitalizations are down under 4100.
Here are your Monday numbers:
Mon Jan 31
Ohio: 2,580,405 total cases (+4160)
Stark: 78,231 total cases (+95)
Across Ohio: 4044 current hospitalizations