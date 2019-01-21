Monday is National Hugging Day!

National Hug Day or National Hugging Day occurs on January 21 and is officially recognized by the United States Copyright Office, but is not a public holiday. The purpose of the day is to help everyone show more emotion in public.

There is only one way you are supposed to celebrate the holiday, offer a hug to anyone and everyone you want.

While National Hug Day and the Free Hugs Campaign share many similarities, there is not an association between the two. Whether you hug a family member or a stranger, the mental and physical health benefits are the same. Give someone a big hug and use #NationalHuggingDay to post on social media.

Just a word of caution: You might want to ask permission first.