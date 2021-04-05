      Weather Alert

MONDAY REPORT: 2900 New Cases Over 48 Hours, Test Positivity Over 4-percent

Jim Michaels
Apr 5, 2021 @ 2:37pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported the most number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Monday.

Then again, that number covers a 48-hour period, with no report issued on Sunday.

There were over 2900 new cases in Ohio, with 65 out of Stark County.

The test positivity rate is now over four-percent in Ohio.

Here are Monday’s numbers:

Mon April 5
Ohio: 1,026,929 cases (+2918), 18,643 deaths
Stark: 30,858 cases (+65), 886 deaths

