MONDAY UPDATE: 1200+ New Cases, More Assisting Living Visits Coming

Jim Michaels
Mar 8, 2021 @ 3:38pm
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 1200 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with 32 of them out of Stark County.

Governor Mike DeWine also said during Monday’s media briefing that he hopes to expand assisted living visitations soon, to include in-room visits.

He says he’ll have more on that later.

Here are the Monday numbers:

Mon March 8

Ohio: 979,725 cases (+1254),
17,502 deaths

Stark: 29,634 cases (+32),
826 deaths

