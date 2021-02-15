MONDAY UPDATE: 1900 New Cases, ODH Says 2020 Deaths Still be Added to Count
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second day in a row, the state reported under 2000 new cases of coronavirus.
The Department of Health with 1900 new cases on Monday, with 61 of them out of Stark County.
And, without providing any numbers, the department says it continues to reconcile death cases from November and December.
Over 4200 of those deaths were added to the count between Thursday and Saturday.
Here are the Monday numbers]:
Mon Feb 15
Ohio: 941,265 cases (+1915),
16,394 deaths (+48)
Stark: 28.434 cases (+61),
795 deaths (+3)
(ODH still reconciling deaths from November, December cases)