MONDAY UPDATE: 6600+ New Cases, DeWine Stresses Work from Home
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 6600 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, while Stark County had just over 200 of those cases.
There were 30 new deaths reported in Ohio, one in Stark.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Nov 30 (website indicates incomplete data)
Ohio: 421,063 cases (+6631),
6429 deaths (+30)
Stark: 10,589 cases (+205),
222 deaths (+1)
Governor Mike DeWine is urging those now working from home to continue doing thast.
He also says those who worked from home in the Spring and have returned to the workplace should be given an opportunity to return home again.