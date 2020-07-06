MONDAY UPDATE: Cases Steady, Hospitalizations, Positivity Up
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add in another 800 cases of coronavirus in Ohio in Monday’s report, putting the total up near 58,000, at 57,956.
40,813 of those people are presumed to have recovered.
But the concern is that the rate of positive test results has gone up, even though more people are being tested,
And active hospitalizations are starting to go up.
In Stark County, the case total is 1,123 with 112 deaths.