MONDAY UPDATE: Current Hospitalization Numbers Dropping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The main takeaway from the Ohio Department of Health’s daily coronavirus report on Monday was a drop in the number of current hospitalizations to under 6100.
The state hospitalization figure was over 6700 last week.
The state reported over 19,000 new cases on Monday.
The health department continues to say they are playing catchup with the case numbers, but that number is much lower than the previous few days.
We did not provide weekend numbers because of the confusing inflated figures.
Here are your Monday numbers:
Mon Jan 17
Ohio: 2,403,645 total cases (+19,538)
Stark: 74,730 total cases (+553)
Across Ohio: 6072 currently hospitalized