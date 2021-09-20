MONDAY UPDATE: Hospitalizations on Increase Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hospitalizations were on the rise again in the state in Monday’s coronavirus report, after pausing in the 3500s for several days.
The Ohio Department of Health reported over 3600 in the hospital with COVID on the first day of the workweek.
Ohio reported 4900 new cases, with Stark County at 227.
Here are your Monday numbers:
Mon Sept 20
Ohio: 1,352,104 cases (+4899)
Stark: 41,132 cases (+227)
Across the state: 3,678 active hospitalizations