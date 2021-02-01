MONDAY UPDATE: Nearly 3300 New Cases, Vaccine Comes to Stark Schools Next Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported under 5000 coronavirus cases again Monday, with just under 3300 new cases.
Stark County had 102 of those.
Teachers and staff in school districts in Stark County will begin to be vaccinated against the coronavirus next week.
Staff in districts in Summit County are going this week, while Carroll and Portage County districts are scheduled for the week of February 15th, and Tuscarawas and Wayne go the following week.
The time it’ll take to get everyone their first shot depends on the supply of the vaccine. Stark County school districts will
Here is the Monday report:
Mon Feb 1
Ohio: 899,079 cases (+3287),
11,230 deaths (+55)
Stark: 27,073 cases (+102),
466 deaths (same)