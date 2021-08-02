MONDAY UPDATE: Nearly 900 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 900 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.
26 of those cases were out of Stark County.
Current hospitalizations in Ohio are back up over 700.
The CDC county transmission has Stark and several other local counties in the “substantial” transmission category.
Stark, Carroll, Portage and Wayne are among 64 Ohio counties either at “substantial” or “high”.
The CDC recommends indoor mask wearing for all at those levels.
The transmission levels are based on a week’s worth of cases ending Sunday.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Aug 2
Ohio: 1,131,029 cases (+895)
Stark: 34,012 cases (+26)
Across Ohio: 712 active hospitalizations