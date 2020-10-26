MONDAY UPDATE: State Cases Pass 200,000, Stark Reaches 4,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both Ohio and Stark County reached milestone numbers in the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.
With over 2100 new cases, the case total in the state is now over 200,000.
And Stark County’s 49 additional cases pushes the case total to over 4000.
As the cases continue to rise, the number of active hospitalizations is also up.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Oct 26
Ohio: 200,231 (+2116),
5217 deaths (+11)
Stark: 4045 (+49),
182 deaths (+1)