MONDAY UPDATE: Third Straight Day of Under 1000 Cases

Jim Michaels
May 17, 2021 @ 4:04pm
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the third straight day, Ohio reported under a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus on Monday, with 729 cases.

38 of those new cases are out of Stark County.

The governor also says the cases-per-100,000-for-two-weeks figure is down to 107.

The goal remains 50 cases per capita.

Here are the Monday numbers from ODH:

Mon May 17

Ohio: 1,091,623 cases (+729),
19,528 deaths

Stark: 32,661 cases (+38),
909 deaths

