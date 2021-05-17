MONDAY UPDATE: Third Straight Day of Under 1000 Cases
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the third straight day, Ohio reported under a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus on Monday, with 729 cases.
38 of those new cases are out of Stark County.
The governor also says the cases-per-100,000-for-two-weeks figure is down to 107.
The goal remains 50 cases per capita.
Here are the Monday numbers from ODH:
Mon May 17
Ohio: 1,091,623 cases (+729),
19,528 deaths
Stark: 32,661 cases (+38),
909 deaths