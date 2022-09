A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No big increase in monkeypox cases in that weekly report.

215 total for the state, with 110 in Cuyahoga County.

Summit has had 11 cases.

Stark and Carroll remain at two each.