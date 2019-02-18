Tonight Begins the Second of Four Super Moons This Year

Remember January’s Super Blood Wolf Moon?

Well, there are actually four “Moon Phenomenon’s” in 2019 and the second event begins Monday evening.

The ‘Super Snow Moon’ will be the brightest of 2019.

Why is it called the “Snow Moon”? It’s due to the typically higher snowfall amounts that occur in February.

The “snow moon” has also been nicknamed the “hunger moon,” “storm moon,” “bone moon,” and “dog moon.”

It will be seen overnight from Monday, Feb. 18 to Tuesday, Feb. 19. It will have peak brightness at 10:53 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac .

The supermoon event occurs as the moon is at its closest point in its orbit to Earth. The moon’s diameter will appear to the eye to be about 7 percent larger than an ordinary full moon and 15 percent brighter.

If you miss it, the next is set for March 20 just after the spring equinox.