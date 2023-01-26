Moore Retrial Delayed: An Explanation

Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been a delay in the retrial of Robert Moore, the Alliance-area man accused of murder in the 2009 disappearance of 16-year-old Glenna White, also from Alliance.

You’ll recall Moore was acquitted of aggravated murder in the Mahoning County case last June, but jurors deadlocked on the murder count.

New information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the judge to delay the case, set for trial on Monday of this week.

No word on what that information entails.

White disappeared from Moore’s then-Smith Township home in March of 2009.