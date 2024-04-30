Moore Trial Delayed Again, Until July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Trial for the Lexington Township man accused of killing an Alliance teen back in 2009 has been scheduled for July 15.

This, after a mistrial was declared in Robert Moore’s murder case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court last week.

Moore’s attorney had to tend to a family emergency.

Moore is accused of killing 17-year-old Glenna Jean White, though her body has never been found.

Moore’s case has seen numerous delays since he was first jailed in December of 2021.

There was even a verdict that found Moore not guilty of aggravated murder but undecided on the murder count

The case is being heard in Youngstown because Moore lived in Smith Township at the time.