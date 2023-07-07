More Backyard Fireworks For the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most Ohioans can continue to celebrate July 4th this weekend, with backyard fireworks permitted from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

But Prevent Blindness Ohio says there’s still a risk that accompanies those products, and it’s not just a risk to your eyesight.

They say 7400 people in the U.S. sought emergency treatment from fireworks-related injuries last year.

You’re reminded that some Ohio cities and villages may have more restrictive fireworks laws.