More Canton Catholic Churches Begin Merger Process

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is moving forward with more parish mergers.

There were announcements in four Canton churches over the weekend.

The Basilica of St John the Baptist on McKinley Avenue NW will merge with the nearby St Peter Church on Cleveland Avenue, while St Joseph on West Tusc will get together with the St Joan of Arc Parish on Bordner Avenue SW.

Announcements like that were made across the six-county diocese.

The three churches in Massillon are already in the merger process.

The diocese points to a decline in membership at the impacted parishes, as well as the shortage of priests.