More Canton Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it seven samples of mosquitoes in Canton that have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

No word on any human cases.

Canton City Public Health says the latest batches were collected at Weis Park and at 11th Street NW and Whipple Avenue.

Mosquito spraying was being done in the city and county ahead of Enshrinement activities.

You certainly want to take precautions, like wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded areas.