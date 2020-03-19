More Closings from the Coronavirus Outbreak
(Jesse Naul)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Macy’s stores have closed due to COVID-19.
They say they will provide compensation and benefits to employees.
Services are limited at rest areas on the Ohio Turnpike, where crews are working to keep surfaces clean.
The Canton Recycling Center is closed.
Automotive plants around the country are closing, including the Big 3 and Honda facilities.
And work on that massive cracker plant being built near Pittsburgh has stopped after construction companies were unable to make the workplace safe enough for work crews.