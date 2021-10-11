More Concern About Pest After Sightings in Cleveland Area
Spotted lanternfly (Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture)
GENEVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A newer pest known as the spotted lanternfly has devastated vineyards in southeast Pennsylvania.
That has Ohio’s wine-producing industry on the lookout.
Executive Director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association Doniella Winchell says it’s an attractive bug.
But, in its early stages before becoming moth- or butterfly-looking, it feeds on grapevines.
Like many invasive species, they come to Ohio on traveling train cars and RVs.
They were recently spotted in the Cleveland area.