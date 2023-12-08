More Daylight Gradually Coming to Afternoon Hours
December 8, 2023 2:53AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tired of it getting dark so early?
Change is coming, and soon.
Sunset Friday afternoon in Canton is at 4:57 p.m., and it won’t get any earlier.
In fact, starting Friday, the evenings get a little brighter by a few seconds each day.
That’ll turn into minutes a day next month.
Still, because of sunrise occurring later, the shortest day for overall daylight is December 21, the Winter Solstice.