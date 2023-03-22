News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

More Deaths, Injuries Linked To Recalled Eyedrops

By News Desk
March 22, 2023 1:10PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of blindness linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria.

The eyedrops from were recalled in February and health authorities are tracking infections from the outbreak.

In the latest tally, 68 people had infections, which has caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision.

That’s according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.

The recalled drops were manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare in India.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again
5

Heggy's Opening New Store at HOF Village