More Details On Double Murder-Suicide
By Matt Demczyk
|
Dec 18, 2018 @ 1:28 PM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – The Doylestown Police Department has released the names of the people found dead in a double murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to an address on Howard Street on Monday for a welfare check after a family member said they had been unable to contact family members for several days, and found a door unlocked.

While searching the property, an officer found Randall W. Weekley Jr. dead inside a shed from a self-inflicted injury.

Police found a note indicating that the parents were also dead and would be found in a vehicle on the property, which they were.

They were identified as Randall W. Weekley Sr. and Brenda J. Weekley.

Investigators are looking at the mental health of the son as a possible motive.

“Our agency does have some history there regarding Randall Weekley Jr. with some mental health type issues that he was treated for,” said Lt. Kevin Milburn.

