More from SCSO on 13-Year-old Threat Incident

By Jim Michaels
December 15, 2023 8:32AM EST
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Sheriff’s Office incident report on the 13-year-old Plain Township boy accused of making threats against a Canton synagogue provides some new information.

The teen told investigators that an unknown person from the state of Washington was also part of the plan devised on the Discord app.

The plan was to burn and shoot up Temple Israel on 30th Street NW.

the youngster also said he was a member of several anti-semitic and political groups.

The suspect is charged with misdemeanor ‘inducing panic’ in Stark County Family Court.

The investigation actually dates back to early September.

A trial is set for next week.

