More Grey, Less White for Meteorological Winter Season

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Adding up the totals from the Winter that “wasn’t”.

For Meteorological Winter December through February, there was just 12.9 inches of snow measured at the airport weather station.

The 30-year average is 34.3 inches for the season.

CAK recorded just 2.8 inches of snow in February.

There was even more snow for the Winter of 2022-2023, with 15.5 inches.

Temperatures for the just-concluded season averaged 34.9 degrees, or 4 1/2 degrees above normal.

Total liquid precipitation was 7.19 inches, which is just an inch below normal.