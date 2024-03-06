More Grey, Less White for Meteorological Winter Season
March 6, 2024 8:30AM EST
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Adding up the totals from the Winter that “wasn’t”.
For Meteorological Winter December through February, there was just 12.9 inches of snow measured at the airport weather station.
The 30-year average is 34.3 inches for the season.
CAK recorded just 2.8 inches of snow in February.
There was even more snow for the Winter of 2022-2023, with 15.5 inches.
Temperatures for the just-concluded season averaged 34.9 degrees, or 4 1/2 degrees above normal.
Total liquid precipitation was 7.19 inches, which is just an inch below normal.