More help needed in Murder Investigation of 1-year old Canton Boy
Canton Police need your help. Chief Jack Angelo says that the investigation into the murder of 1-year old Ace Lucas continues to progress daily. Information gathered by Task Force Officers and Detectives indicates that one or more of the suspects involved maybe from the Chicago, Illinois area.
The Canton Police Department is re-releasing video of three suspects outside of the Lucas residence prior to the shooting. They are asking people to take a look at it again to see if more information can be gained.
As a reminder, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect involved in the homicide of one-year-old Ace Lucas, who was killed on July 22nd, 2020 at approximately 2:30 AM at 1645 Clarendon Ave SW, Canton, Ohio.
The Canton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please contact the Canton Police Department detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or send a tip by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411. You may also use Stark County Crime Stoppers TIP411 account.