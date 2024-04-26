More Improvements at Nearby MWCD Lakes

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With early-season camping underway at the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds, there are some improvement projects underway too.

At Atwood Lake, the Activity Center in the campground is being renovated.

There’s also the addition of sports courts for basketball and more.

At Tappan Lake, a park welcome center is under construction.

There will also be basketball and other sports courts constructed nearby.

Also at Tappan Lake: new restrooms and concession stand at the beach.

District campgrounds are open now.