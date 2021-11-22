      Weather Alert

More Lane, Ramp Closures in Akron Starting Monday

Jim Michaels
Nov 22, 2021 @ 4:52am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes: coming to the Akron Beltway starting Monday morning.

But it will mean little impact if you’re using the I-77 North detour onto Route 224/I-277 and the Kenmore Leg.

The two northbound ramps from 224/277 to northbound 77 are closing for a year for the addition of new 77 driving lanes in that area.

Also starting Monday, if you’re headed north, you’ll be limited to two northbound lanes up to the Central Interchange.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Accused of Damaging Transitional Living Building, Residents Displaced
WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year
CPD: Homeless Man Injures Two in Machete Attacks
Canton Township Bar Keeps Its Liquor License
Connect With Us Listen To Us On