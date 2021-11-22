More Lane, Ramp Closures in Akron Starting Monday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Changes: coming to the Akron Beltway starting Monday morning.
But it will mean little impact if you’re using the I-77 North detour onto Route 224/I-277 and the Kenmore Leg.
The two northbound ramps from 224/277 to northbound 77 are closing for a year for the addition of new 77 driving lanes in that area.
Also starting Monday, if you’re headed north, you’ll be limited to two northbound lanes up to the Central Interchange.