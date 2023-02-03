More LeBron?

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James speaks to the media after defeating Team Durant 163-160 in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The love affair between Paramount+ and Sylvester Stallone continues. “The Family Stallone” is reported to be an eight-part series that follows Stallone and his family and promises to “offer a seat at the table for one of Hollywood’s most famous families.” No release date has been set. Meanwhile, “Tulsa King” has been picked up for season 2.

LeBron James is now only 63 points away from tying the NBA all-time scoring record of 38,387 set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers play Saturday night at New Orleans and then back home Tuesday night at 10:30 vs Oklahoma City which will be televised on TNT.

The NBA All Star Game reserves were named yesterday

POSITION PLAYER TEAM ALL-STAR APPEARANCE G Jaylen Brown Celtics 2nd G Tyrese Haliburton Pacers 1st G Jrue Holiday Bucks 2nd F Joel Embiid 76ers 6th F Bam Adebayo Heat 2nd F Julius Randle Knicks 2nd F DeMar DeRozan Bulls 6th

Western Conference

POSITION PLAYER TEAM ALL-STAR APPEARANCE G Ja Morant Grizzlies 2nd G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 1st G Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 7th F Domantas Sabonis Kings 3rd F Paul George Clippers 8th F Lauri Markkanen Jazz 1st F Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies

Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick from the pool of available players immediately before the All-Star Game on Feb. 19, a change to the usual process in previous years that saw captains draft their respective squads days in advance.

James and Antetokounmpo will first select between the remaining eight starters – Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Steph Currey before moving on to the reserves.

Quebec’s famous groundhog, Fred died the night before Groundhog Day, and there wasn’t time to find a replacement. So a child and a stuffed animal stood in for him, and predicted six more weeks of winter.

A new poll found half of us would rather see our team lose next Sunday than run out of snacks mid-game. 51% would rather be snackless and see their team win.

Here are some of the other findings

When’s a better time to run to the kitchen for more snacks? During the commercials, or the game itself? 62% said during the commercials.

Around 1 in 4 people think Super Bowl parties should start early, around lunchtime. So, several hours before the game starts.

If you don’t want to talk football, talk snacks instead. 59% said they’ve used it as an ice-breaker before. Just don’t get too heated about it. 30% of us have gotten into a snack-related argument.

Ohio State Men’s basketball team loses again. Last night to Wisconsin 65-60. The Buckeyes are really in danger of finishing the regular season above .500

At 11-11 now with 9 games to go

Next up, they travel to Michigan to take on the Wolverines Sunday at 1

The Cavs showed some grit last night and finally beat a good team convincingly 128-113 over The Memphis Grizzlies.

Donovan Mitchell was ejected following a scuffle with Dillon Brooks midway through the 3rd quarter.

The Cavs travel to Indiana to face the Pacers Sunday night at 5pm

A couple of Hight School basketball games for you to check out tonight

Hoover at Louisville right around 7pm on 1480

Streaming game McKinley travels to Green 7:30

Today is Friday February 3, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

147 years ago – In 1876, Albert Spalding and his brother took their combined savings of $800 and started the Spalding Sporting goods company. They manufactured the first official baseball, tennis ball, basketball, golf ball AND football.

Today is “the day the music died” 64 years ago – In 1959, Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and the Big Bopper died in a plane crash in Mason City, Iowa.

30 years ago – In 1993, magnificent Marge Schott was suspended as Cincinnati Reds owner for one year for repeatedly using racial and ethnic slurs. The suspension was lifted after eight months.

21 years ago – In 2002, the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl. They beat the Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl 36. It was the first Super Bowl after the September 11th attacks, so George W. Bush did the coin toss.

U2 did the half time show and Mariah Carey sang the National Anthem.

10 years ago – In 2013, Destiny’s Child reunited for Beyoncé’s halftime show at Super Bowl 47. Alicia Keys sang the national anthem, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Nathan Lane is 67 (“The Producers,” “Guys and Dolls,” “The Birdcage,” “Modern Family”)

NFL Hall of Famer and TV personality Fran Tarkenton is 83

Tomorrow Alice Cooper born Vincent Damon Furnier is 75 inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011