More ODOT to Come: Parts of I-77, Market, West Tusc

By Jim Michaels
July 1, 2024 8:45AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of coming state road projects in the city of Canton.

Both are going to bid in late July or early August.

Come late Summer or early Fall, I-77 between the Route 62/Fulton Road and Route 30 exits will see new pavement in a $1.7 million project.

Same for Market Avenue N between 12th and 55th Streets.

That’s a $3.6 million project.

And that project includes new asphalt for West Tusc from I-77 to Whipple Avenue.

