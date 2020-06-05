      Weather Alert

More Ohio Reopenings, Canton Destinations on List

Jim Michaels
Jun 5, 2020 @ 5:21am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’ve been closed for nearly 2-and-a-half months, but a number of businesses like movie theatres and museums have been given the A-OK to reopen next Wednesday, according to Governor DeWine’s office.

The governor was to announce these reopenings as part of a media briefing on Thursday, but he deferred to the George Floyd memorial event in Minneapolis.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quickly announced it will reopen next Wednesday.

We look for announcements from other iconic Canton tourist destinations as well.

Also on the reopening list with attendance restrictions and social distancing: zoos, art galleries, recreation centers and even outdoor playgrounds.

