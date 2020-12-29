More on Proposed Fulton NW Pedestrian Tunnel Project
Stark Parks
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The proposed $1.2 million pedestrian tunnel underneath Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township should look a lot like a similar bike-trail tunnel along Market Avenue in North Canton.
There will be interior lighting and security cameras.
It’ll also have graffiti-resistant paint inside
The tunnel is designed to connect Jackson High School with North Park.
It’s expected to be built in the Summer of 2022.