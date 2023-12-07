More Outreach With Stark Sheriff’s SPIDR Tech Dispatching Software

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has added some software to its dispatching system, providing an opportunity for feedback and more.

The SPIDR Tech software can send text messages to those calling for service., including a survey.

Callers can also opt out of the service and any remaining communications.

Department Assistant Operations Commander Captain Ryan Carver says it’s going well so far, and just about all feedback has been positive.

The SPIDR Tech service started in mid-November.

The $27,000 three-year cost for the system came from a federal grant.