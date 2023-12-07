News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

More Outreach With Stark Sheriff’s SPIDR Tech Dispatching Software

By Jim Michaels
December 7, 2023 7:30AM EST
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has added some software to its dispatching system, providing an opportunity for feedback and more.

The SPIDR Tech software can send text messages to those calling for service., including a survey.

Callers can also opt out of the service and any remaining communications.

Department Assistant Operations Commander Captain Ryan Carver says it’s going well so far, and just about all feedback has been positive.

The SPIDR Tech service started in mid-November.

The $27,000 three-year cost for the system came from a federal grant.

