More Rain, Flood Watches Back Up for Stark, Carroll, Other Counties
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks to be a rainy day on Tuesday.
And it won’t take much rain to cause flooding in areas where there has been flooding going back to last Thursday.
So the National Weather Service has a Flood Watch up for Stark and Wayne Counties from 10 Tuesday morning until late Tuesday night.
While Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are undeer the gun until Wednesdayw morning.
The weather service says just three-quarters to one inch of rain could cause flooding.
In fact, as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, ODOT still had Route 619 closed near McCallum Avenue, north of Alliance.
There were additional road closings in Tuscarawas County.