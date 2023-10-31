More Research Going Into Ohio’s Distracted Driving Awareness Zones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has 12 Distracted Driving Awareness Zones.

One of them is on I-77 in Summit County between Route 21 and Richfield.

Now ODOT wants to know how effective the signage and patrols are at reducing distracted driving.

So they are conducting research based on driving-safety apps that insurance companies provide to drivers that also reveal what drivers may be doing behind the wheel, including touching their phones.

Still, the state patrol says fatal and serious-injury crashes are down 20-percent for the year.

They believe efforts aimed at distracted driving awareness have been helpful.