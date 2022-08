AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September.

And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north of Route 30 at Walters Street.

That closure for 12 days for a pipe replacement project.