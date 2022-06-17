      Weather Alert

More Severe Storms, But Power Crews Continue Making Progress

Jim Michaels
Jun 17, 2022 @ 7:40am
Courtesy Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers.

That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday.

Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and Holmes County as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

AEP was still shooting for Saturday and the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative Sunday to get most of the power back up.

Thursday afternoon’s storms produced reports of 2-inch diameter hail in Strasburg, Wilmot and near Massillon.

There was reported wind damage to a church in Wilmot,

Widespread flooding as well in Noble County, south of Cambridge.

In southern Tuscarawas County yesterday, a report of baseball-size hail.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
5th Person Charged in Killing of 32-Year-Old Man Last Month
UPDATE: Ethan Liming Murder Suspects Jailed on Million Dollars Bond
STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties
Browns to Visit Hall of Fame Wednesday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On