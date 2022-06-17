More Severe Storms, But Power Crews Continue Making Progress
Courtesy Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers.
That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday.
Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and Holmes County as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.
AEP was still shooting for Saturday and the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative Sunday to get most of the power back up.
Thursday afternoon’s storms produced reports of 2-inch diameter hail in Strasburg, Wilmot and near Massillon.
There was reported wind damage to a church in Wilmot,
Widespread flooding as well in Noble County, south of Cambridge.
In southern Tuscarawas County yesterday, a report of baseball-size hail.