More Snow Coming, Advisories Issued for Sleet

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter weather advisories are up for the entire area from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon.

AccuWeather says snow will develop in time for Wednesday morning’s commute.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on Canton’s Morning News says it could initially fall heavily, at perhaps an inch an hour.

The National Weather Service says it will mix with sleet before changing to rain on Wednesday, making for slippery conditions.

Just a few inches of snow is expected.

The area ended up with 3 to 5 inches from the Sunday event, with 3.6 inches at the airport.