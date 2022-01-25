More Snow Makes for Slippery Ride Home, School Changes
A worker drives a sidewalk snow plow down the middle of a street on Pittsburgh's Northside on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 3.1 inches of snow at the airport.
That was Monday’s snow total, which brings the season’s total up to nearly 30 inches, which is above normal.
Generally the snowfall was 2 to 3 inches, with a few higher amounts along the Summit/Portage County line.
The snow slowed down the afternoon commute.
It’s also led to some school changes.
Next from Old Man Winter, AccuWeather says four of the next five nights will be in the single digits, with a little snowfall Thursday night into Friday.