More Snow Means Slippery Driving, School Changes
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Up to another inch of snow during the day Monday and more since 12 a.m. Tuesday, making for more slippery roads, though nothing like Monday morning.
The airport reported .6 inches since midnight, but parts of Stark County have picked up another inch.
That makes for a storm total of approaching 8 inches for much of the county.
There are some school changes because of the new snow and drifting in rural areas.