More Sports ‘n Stuff

Sydney Chase claims that she slept with Tristan Thompson after his reunion with Khloé Kardashian. He strongly denied it, and had his lawyer send the Instagram model a cease-and-desist letter. She has hired Gloria Allred to represent her. Gloria wants to do a thorough investigation. She also wants to meet with Tristan in person. Sydney will be there, and Khloé is welcome to come. After the investigation, she’ll advice Sydney of her legal options. The schedule for the 2021 NFL season is now out. Based on solely on ticket sales, here are the most interesting opening week matchups.
- Cowboys @ Buccaneers (9/9) – Brady’s Team Vs. “America’s Team”
- Ravens @ Raiders (9/13) – The debut of Sin City football action.
- Browns @ Chiefs (9/12) – Are the Browns for real? We know the Chiefs are.
- Bears @ Rams (9/12) – Check out L.A.’s new football home.
- Steelers @ Bills (9/12) – It’s probably Big Ben’s last time through the league.
A new survey from Money UK set out to find the most confusing movie ever made. With a list of 132 to choose from, a winner was finally crowned…and that winner was “Inception” (2010). Once it was deemed the most confusing, the editors commented, “Considering it’s a film about being able to jump into different layers of people’s dreams to implant and steal ideas, it’s hardly surprising to find it at the top!” Rounding out the survey’s top five were: “Tenet” (2020), “Shutter Island” (2010), “The Shining” (1980), and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020).
When you consider the Cleveland Indians are last in hitting in the bigs, it’s hard to imagine their record of 20-14. Or is it?
The Indians ERA is 3rd best in the American League at 3.38 and the bullpen is ranked No. 1 in all of baseball with a 2.61 ERA. The Tribe takes on the Mariners in Seattle tonight at 10:10 with Zach Plezac on the hill for the good guys.
ESPN’s weekly MLB power rankings:
- Chicago White Sox
- Boston Red Sox
- LA Dodgers
- St. Louis Cardinals
- New York Yankees
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Oakland A’s
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Houston Astros
- New York Mets
- Cleveland Indians (6th best in the American League) Jose Ramirez has finished in the top three of MVP balloting in three of the past four years.
On yesterday’s Kenny & JT show, we told you the Cavs would break their 11 game losing streak and that Kevin Love would have a HUGE game. Both were true as the Cavs upset Boston 102-94 led by Love’s 30 points. Now if we could only predict the winner of this weeks Preakness!
Cavs have 2 games remaining in this season and have gone over the Vegas win total on the year which was set at 21.5. The Cavs record is now 22-48.
Hanson was voted of the Masked Singer last night. “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday nights’ at 8 on Fox.
The Hanson brothers are Issaac, Taylor and Zac.
Today is Thursday, May 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1955 – Mickey Mantle hit three consecutive home runs.
1972 – The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-3, in 22 innings. The game was actually started on May 12. The longest game recorded was 26 inning game played in 1920 between the Brooklyn Robins and Boston Braves.
1983 – Reggie Jackson became the first major league player to strike out 2,000 times. Jackson holds the record for striking out with 2,597.
1994 – The Cleveland Indians began an 18 game win streak. In 2017, they set another club record when they won 22 straight games.
Celebrating musical Birthdays today:
- Darius Rucker is 55
- Stevie Wonder is 71 (His legal name? Stevland Hardaway Morris)