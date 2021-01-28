More Sports ‘n Stuff!

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan, right, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
YouTuber Jake Pau has found his next boxing opponent and it’s not Conor McGregor. It was just announced that on April 17th Paul will be taking on former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in an eight-round professional boxing match. The location of the fight is yet to be announced, but it is reported that the event will be streamed live on various PPV platforms. Via Twitter Jake promised to knock out Askren in the first round and “add him to my meme collection.”
The Houston Texans have hired Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley to be their next head coach.
The 65-year-old Culley spent the past two seasons in Baltimore but has been coaching in the NFL for 27 seasons. Along with serving as the team’s assistant head coach, Culley was Baltimore’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Culley has never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He was also an assistant head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to ’16, and spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach.
Curt Schilling wants off the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot after being snubbed for the ninth consecutive season by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
And while the BBWA opposes the move, the Hall of Fame—which has the final say—says it will consider Schilling’s request.
According to numbers from the National Chicken Council, a record 1.42-billion chicken wings will be devoured during Super Bowl LV…that’s a 2% increase from last year. At 3 wings per minute, it would take Andy Reid 900 years to eat 1.42 billion wings.
Coffee drinkers, your caffeine habit could help you live longer and lower the risk for cardiovascular disease. A new Italian study finds drinking between three and four cups of Italian-style coffee – or espresso – is linked with lower mortality. Scientists say the benefits may be from a compound called NTproBNP. German researchers suggests the health benefits could be linked to caffeine.
Frau Blücher (“Young Frankenstein”) – Legendary actress Cloris Leachman has died at 94 of natural causes. She’s the most-nominated in Emmy Awards history with 22 nods and 8 wins. She also won the Oscar for her dramatic role 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”
If you haven’t loaded the latest iOS update into your iPhone, you’d best get on it. Apple’s recommending you get it installed ASAFP because it serves as a patch “security bugs that may’ve already been exploited by hackers”…three of them, to be exact. Also included are keyboard lag fixes and the ability for the camera to read smaller QR codes.
“Wonder Woman 1984” might’ve had mixed reviews from fans, but it certainly helped boost the subscriber number HBO Max. In the fourth quarter of 2020, when the film was released, HBO Max saw their subscriber base double to 17.2-million.
In Hoops last night, the Cavs took care of the Pistons 122-107, the backcourt of Sexton/Garland scoring 43 points.
The Buckeyes stole a game from 5-7 Penn State, 83-87. Ohio State played flat footed and sloppy. The mark of a good team is to win the games your supposed to, when you play poorly. Ohio State is currently ranked #13.
Today is Thursday, January 28, 2021
Today in Sports History:
1904 – The University of Chicago awarded blankets with the letter C to all seniors that played football during the 1903 season. This event marked the beginning of the sports letter tradition.
1922 – The National Football League franchise in Decatur, IL, transferred to Chicago. The team took the name Chicago Bears.
Today in 1959, Vince Lombardi was named head coach of the Green Bay Packers.
1990 – Aaron Neville sang the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl XXIV. Joe Montana got his third MVP award. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10.
1996 – Diana Ross performed as the featured halftime performer at Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, AZ. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. It was the fifth Super Bowl for the Cowboys.
Today in music/Pop Culture history
1985 – The song “We Are the World” was recorded. More than 40 artists were involved. The proceeds went toward worldwide hunger prevention
Today in 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded :73 seconds after lift off killing all 7 crew members on board.
Birthdays today:
|Alan Alda – 85 (“M*A*S*H”)
|Joey Fatone – 44 (‘N Sync) “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”
|Nick Carter 1980 – 41 (Backstreet Boys)