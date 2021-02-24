More Sports ‘n Stuff!

Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Tina Turner’s life story is heading to the small screen.
HBO released the official trailer for the documentary Tina, yesterday. It’s set to follow the legendary singer’s early life and childhood through her decades-long career. “Tina” is set to be released by HBO on March 27.
Now that “Coming 2 America” is set to be released, “Beverly Hills Cop 4’ is said to be in the works. Eddie Murphy won his first EVER Emmy award when he hosted SNL last year and is open to hosting again. He said “winning the Emmy was like winning a basketball game with a slam dunk, while breaking the backboard.
Speaking of game winning dunks, the Cavaliers snapped their 10 game losing streak last night on a game winning dunk by rookie Lamar Stevens. Cleveland outlasted the Hawks 112-111. The Cavs are back in action tonight and are a 3 point home dog when they host the Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Field house. Tip off is at 7:30.
Basketball on your Radio tonight:
Boys, Lake @ Hoover, in a Sectional Semi-Final
Streaming Girls: Orrville @ Tuslaw in a District Semi-Final
Last year, the NFL secured the ability to expand the regular season to 17 games. The league is moving closer to officially implementing a 17-game schedule for 2021.
Yesterday, Roger Goodell stated that he expects stadiums at 75% capacity.
The NFL has staged a total of 20-game preseason/regular season for decades. Before the regular season moved to 16 games in 1978, the NFL played 14 regular-season games and six preseason games. Keeping the preseason at three games keeps the total slate at 20.
“The Masked Singer” returns for season five on Fox, March 10th. The new season’s masked stars have a combined 26 GRAMMY nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.
A New Jersey woman, Lucia DeClerck has recently beaten COVID and celebrated her 105th birthday and now she’s letting us in on the secret to her longevity. Her secret to a long healthy life, Pray, Pray, Pray and don’t eat junk food. Obviously she hasn’t heard that Taco Bell is introducing a new Chicken Sandwich Taco.
An Oregon man has broken the record No one wants. When pulled over for a DUI his blood-alcohol level was drawn at a local hospital, it was tapped at .778 That’s 9 times the legal limit! That’s almost dead! In a related story, Former major league(r) Johnny Damon was arrested for DUI last week in Florida. The former Red Sox and MLB outfielder had a blood-alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit after his arrest, according to police reports. Both Damon and his wife, Michelle, were arrested in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 19. Damon was charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence.
Today is Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Today in Sports History
1980 – In Lake Placid, NY, the U.S. hockey team defeated Finland 4-2 to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games.
1987 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, of theLos Angeles Lakers, hit his first three-point shot in the NBA. Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20 year career.
Today in Music history:
1993 – Eric Clapton won 6 Grammy Awards for the song “Tears in Heaven.”
1998 – Elton John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
1998 – Tommy Lee (Motley Crue) was arrested and charged with hitting his wife at the time Pamela Anderson.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Rocker, George Thorogood – 71
One hit wonder, Rupert Holmes “Pina Colada song” is 74 (his birth name? David Goldstein)
Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44 (Widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, undefeated as a professional, and a five-division world champion, Mayweather won fifteen world titles and the lineal championship in four different weight classes twice at welterweight)