More Sports ‘n Stuff!

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate.
The decision is effective immediately and applies to spring football events and spring sports contests. The Big Ten Conference directors of athletics and the council of presidents and chancellors made the decision in consultation with medical experts and the conference office.
The conference allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Ohio State football Spring game is slated for April 17.
Team President of The Washington Football team says that fans in Washington have warmed to the new “generic” name and that they may adopt it as its real name moving forward. Jason Wright said Washington Football Team will remain in 2021 and there’s a chance a new name could be announced before the end of the 2021 season, though no timetable exists.
The Cleveland Baseball team is now on the clock.
Forget Brackets in the NCAA Tournament, A gambler simply known as Eli laid out $10 on a ten-team parlay on Draft Kings. His picks included Abilene Christian over Texas, UCLA over BYU, Oral Roberts winning their second-round game, Baylor over Wisconsin, and Oregon State knocking off Oklahoma State. When all ten games came through, his $10 bet magically transformed into a $33K payout.
Over the past year, we’ve all heard about the “Quarantine 15.” That’s the weight you’ve put on since stay-at-home orders became the thing. Now, researchers have come up with a more accurate number of how much weight people have put on. Data from February 1st and June 1st 2020 suggests most Americans were packing on half-a-pound every ten days…or 1 ½ pounds each month. Expand it to a full year, and it’s closer to 18 pounds.
Mecum Auctions just wrapped up a car sale that was close to a record-breaker. On the block was an ultra-rare 1967 Corvette L88, in fully restored condition, that was just one of 20 built. Even though it’s believed to be the “only one that still has its original numbers-matching engine,” it only managed to pull in $2,695,000…falling well short of the record for a similar car of $3.85 million.
At the Movies, Disney has a new game plan for several of its upcoming releases. First and foremost, Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” and Emma Stone’s “Cruella” will be debuting on both Disney-Plus and in theaters – “Black Widow” is due for release on July 9th, and “Cruella” on May 28th.
Ryan Reynolds “Free Guy” is coming on August 13th.
Things might be getting back to normal at the “Tonight Show.” Jimmy Fallon has been back in studio since last July but Monday was the first day “The Tonight Show” was seen in front of a live audience. Although he’s been back at 30 Rock since July, the people didn’t come back until Monday night. Fallon did his thing for 58 fully vaccinated, socially distant, and masked up first responders. The Roots are also on-hand, but they’re off to the side and spread out.
“Fly, Joe, Fly!” Joe Flacco agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, yesterday. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2012, Flacco has spent time with the Ravens, Broncos, Jets and now Eagles. In 13 seasons, Flacco has passed for 40,931 yards, which ranks eighth among active quarterbacks, and he has 224 touchdown passes and 144 interceptions.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Today in Sports History
1975 – Muhammad Ali knocked out Chuck Wepner in the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title. Basically making Wepner the real life “Rocky.” “Rocky” hit theaters November 26, 1976
Celebrity Birthday
Peyton Manning – 45 played 18 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. Considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he spent 14 seasons with the Colts and was a member of the Denver Broncos in his last four seasons.