More Sports ‘n Stuff

Forbes has declared Kim Kardashian a billionaire. Kim’s net worth was only $780 million last year. It went up because of her two lucrative businesses – her reality TV status, endorsement deals, and other investments. No wonder she’s getting a divorce.
Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for governor in California. According to Axios, she’s reportedly getting help from GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. Would it be that far fetched to have a celebrity voted off the “Masked Singer” and become governor of California?
Fox’s “Masked Singer” is tonight at 8pm.
Iowa star Luka Garza added another award to his trophy case yesterday by winning the John R. Wooden Award as the top player in men’s college basketball. He’s also won the Oscar Robertson Trophy (United States Basketball Writers Association), the Naismith Trophy and Associated Press Player of the Year honors.Garza, a projected second-round pick in ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft, averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 2020-21. With all these accolades, you’d think he’d be a higher pick in the draft.
This year’s NBA Draft Lottery date is Tuesday, June 22.
The Draft will be held a little more than a month later on Thursday, July 29.
MagellanTV is offering to pay three people $24-hundred EACH to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries. The lucky people chosen will have a list of shows to watch and then post about on their social media. The application is on their web page Magellantv.com the deadline to apply is May 5th. Last year, they hired one person for the same job, this year they’re looking for three individuals and will pay $2,400 each.
Now that pot is become more normalized throughout the U.S., it was just a matter of time before colleges got on board the ganja train. The University of Michigan is offering scholarships in cannabis-testing for students who want to learn how to analyze “cannabis-related compounds and contaminants.” “Gotta be good at something, because it sure isn’t football!”
On Easter Sunday, a six-year-old kid in Elmo, Montana reportedly ripped open his bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos…only to find a bullet in the bottom of the bag. The kid’s dad, Bow Horn Weasel…yes…that’s his name…fired off a shot of his own to Frito Lay, who quickly responded and are “taking the matter seriously.” Bow says the snack maker is sending him a “kit for some sort of testing,” but he’s not looking for compensation…he just wants to “take a hard look so this thing doesn’t ever happen again. “Insert joke here!”
ESPN has fired Paul Pierce. In case you missed it, Pierce went live on Instagram last Friday night to share footage of himself smoking and playing card games in a room with women who were identified as exotic dancers. No one in the video appeared to be following COVID-19 safety protocols, and it soon went viral.
“Major League,” the movie, debuted 32 years ago today in theaters. It dealt with the exploits of a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. The movie was made for $11 million, it grossed $75 million worldwide.
Today is Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Today in Sports History
1963 – At the age of 23, Jack Nicklaus became the youngest golfer to win the Green Jacket at the Masters Tournament.
Celebrating birthdays today,
John Oates –
Six number one hits: “Rich Girl” (1977), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” ”I Can’t go for that,” “Maneater,” and
“Out of Touch.”
Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tony Dorsett is 67
Former Heavyweight Champ – James “Buster” Douglas – 61