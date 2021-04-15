More Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Must see TV this Sunday on A&E network. WWE Biography special is a weekly show that will air at 9 followed at 10 with “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.”
Brooklyn Nets center-forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced his sudden retirement from the NBA on Thursday after he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after a recent game. Aldridge is 35 years old and has two children. Aldridge reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs in late March, and after he cleared waivers, he signed with the Nets, who are expected to compete for the Eastern Conference championship.
Jaleel White is getting into the weed game AND paying tribute to the character that made him famous over 20 years after hanging up his suspenders. He’s teaming up with 710 Labs to launch Purple Urkel Cannabis. The Purple Urkel logo features a purple Steve Urkel character on sleek black packaging. Look for it to launch on 4/20 in California.
A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers, worn by Kanye West at the 2008 GRAMMYs are set to break the record for sneakers. Sotheby’s has them ready to sell via direct purchase, and it’s thought that the shoes will bring in more than $1-million. That would shatter the current record of $560K, which is held by a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan’s from his rookie season.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their breakup on Thursday morning by sharing a statement with “the Today Show” saying… “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and got in engaged in March 2019. Jose Conseco is officially on the clock!
MLB will pay homage to one of its most iconic players over the next two days, with the league and all 30 teams celebrating Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson was the first player to break the color barrier in major league baseball on Opening Day of the 1947 season, which fell on April 15.
Marvel Studios & producers are talking to 52 year-old Hugh Jackman about making one final appearance as “Wolverine.” Speaking of Wolverine(s), according to howmanydayssincemichiganhasbeatenohiostate.com It’s now been 3428 days!
As of now, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” won’t be coming to theaters until November. Of course, that could change as theaters slowly open back up & get back to normal. But in the meantime, Ghostbusters fans will have a sweet treat to hold them over until the movie drops. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal is here & should be available in stores any day now!
Tribe was no hit by Chicago last night & lost 8-0. Didn’t get their first hit today until the 3rd inning. A lead off double by Jake Bauers. As of the time of this post, the Indians were trailing the White Sox 1-0 in the bottom of the 5th but at least have managed to get 2 hits so far.
Meanwhile the Cavaliers beat Charlotte 113-90 last night.
Cleveland is home tonight versus the Warriors. The Cavaliers are now 20-34 on the season & tip off tonight at 8pm here on News Talk 1480 WHBC
Today is Thursday, April 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
1947 – Jackie Robinson played his first major league baseball game for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Previously he had only appeared in exhibition games.
1958 – The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers played the first major league baseball game on the West Coast. This was the first game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
2000 – Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore Orioles) became the 24th major league player to reach 3,000 hits. He ended playing in 2001 with 3,184 hits. The all time leader in base hits is Pete Rose with 4,256 base hits.
Birthdays today
Seth Rogan is 39, Rogan rose to fame after his major supporting role in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, which he was also credited for co-producing. His performance was critically acclaimed, and was cast as a lead in “Knocked Up” and “Funny People.”
Roy Clark from “Hee-Haw” fame would’ve been 88 today. Passed away in 2018
