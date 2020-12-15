More Sports ‘n Stuff

Try to figure out the game of football:
Bill Belichick says he’s sticking with Cam Newton as his starter…I thought Bill knew all about deminishing skills?
Mike McCarthy will remain Dallas Cowboys head coach through the start of the 2021 NFL despite the team’s 4-9 record.
And, despite a 2-4 record with just one game left on the year when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend, Jim Harbaugh says he’s 100% committed to Michigan. Harbaugh is under contract through the end of the 2021 season, the final year of his lucrative seven-year pact. The former 49ers head coach has reportedly explored a return to the pros, and a number of clubs are already doing their homework on him.
“Rotten Tomatoes” has ranked the all-time worst Christmas movies, from modern to long-forgotten flicks. Here’s the top 5 worst Christmas movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes:
- “The Nutcracker in 3D” (2008): Elle Fanning plays a nine-year-old given the gift of an enchanted nutcracker – Tomatometer: 0-percent.
- “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004): Even Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis couldn’t save this flick about a family’s plan to take a tropical cruise for the holidays – Tomatometer: 5-percent.
- “Deck The Halls” (2006): Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, and more big names star in this family comedy about holiday home decoration… which didn’t light up audiences – Toamtometer: 6-percent.
- “Surviving Christmas” (2004): Another star-studded holiday movie, Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate and more couldn’t save this family flick – Tomatometer: 7-percent.
- “Mixed Nuts” (1994): This dark comedy starring Steve Martin as a suicide-preventino hotline manager has been boring audiences since the 90s! – Tomatometer: 10-percent.
The Library of Congress has officially unveiled their 2020 list of movies that’ll be added to the National Film Registry. Each year, 25 movies are picked for their innovation, influence, and reflection of American film history. This year, some of the notable selections include:
- “The Dark Knight” (2008)
- “The Blues Brothers” (1980)
- “A Clockwork Orange” (1971)
- “Grease” (1978)
- “The Hurt Locker” (2008)
- “Shrek” (2001)
Led by Andre Drummond’s 17pt., 11 rebound night, the Cavs beat the Pacers 116-106 last night. Rookie Isaac Okoro logged 27 minutes and scored 15 points on 4/7 from downtown.
McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays for 2020 by giving away favorite menu items of classic holiday characters every day of the week from now through Christmas Eve.
To score, make an in-app purchase of at least $1 to grab the following deals (and remember, you have to spend $1)
- Today/December 15th – The Abdominable Snow Monster – get a free Big Mac
- December 16th – The Grinch – get a free EggMcMuffin
- December 17th – John McClane – get a free McDouble
- December 18th – Rudolph – get a free medium
- December 19th – Gizmo – get a free 6-piece order of McNuggets
- December 20th – Buddy the Elf – get free Hotcakes
- December 21st – Scrooge – get free any size hot or iced coffee
- December 22nd – Frosty the Snowman –get a free any size McFlurry
- December 23rd – get a free Bakery Item (Cinnamon Roll, Apple Fritter or Blueberry Muffin)
- December 24th – Santa Claus – get a free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies—no purchase necessary on this offer—Merry Christmas!
Johnny Bench made roughly $2.2-million through his entire career. Not, that he’s struggling…not at all. He’s currently retired in South Florida, but made the choice to sell off all his memorabilia so he could pay for college for his boys. In all, the auction of his bats, gloves, awards, rings and jerseys raised $2-million, but Bench was in for a surprise when his friend Alan Horowitz arranged with the auction house to be the high bidder on all of the items…so he could buy them…and return them all to Bench, where they belong.
A Florida woman was shocked by an early-morning visitor that made itself at home in her Christmas tree. It seems that a raccoon holed up inside the tree and came out for a look in the early morning hours. Seems her dog spotted the raccoon in the tree and jumped on it, knocking the tree over. That’s when the raccoon made a mad dash and jumped on her chandelier where it swung back and forth for about 30 minutes. After chasing the raccoon around her house for an hour, it finally went back outside by using the dog door it had used to enter the house.
Dwight Howard of the Philadelphia 76ers is being sued by two women who claim they were hired by him for what they thought would be “personal management services.” However, duties piled on to their workload ended up including groundskeeping, cleaning, and taking care of his “exotic snake collection” which includes a constrictor which could grow up to 25-feet and weigh as much as 200 pounds. The ladies say that Howard canned them in January, but still owed them “at least $50K,” plus “other fees and damages.”
In a recent interview, George Clooney mentioned he gets his great hair from Flowbee and now the miracle gadget has sold out. “I should have gotten stock in that company before I told that story. I really screwed up on that one,” he said. “So now I know: Next time I endorse something, I’m going to own some stock before I do.”
Today is Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1966 – The New Orleans Saints became the 16th NFL franchise.
1982 – Paul “Bear” Bryant announced his retirement as head football coach at the University of Alabama.
1997 – The San Francisco 49ers retired Joe Montana’s number 16 during halftime of a game against the Denver Broncos.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Don Johnson is 71 (“Miami Vice,” “Nash Bridges,” “Django Unchained,” “Blood & Oil”)
Baseball star Maurice Samuel “Mo” Vaughn is 53 (Vaughn was a three-time All-Star selection and won the American League MVP award in 1995 with the Boston Red Sox)