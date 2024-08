REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you see one, squish it.

That’s the advice on spotted lantern flies which are showing up all over Ohio right now.

And they’re a real threat to Ohio’s economy, taking a particular liking to grape vine sap and the stems from hop plants, impacting the state’s wine and craft beer businesses.

The vagabond pests jump aboard cars, trucks and trains, making their way around the state.